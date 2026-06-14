Source: Facebook

Big Night, Big Impact: Zoobilation Raises Millions

INDIANAPOLIS — What started as a glamorous summer night of food, music, and community spirit has once again delivered something even more meaningful: a major boost for wildlife conservation.

Zoobilation, the Indianapolis Zoo’s signature black-tie fundraiser, has raised millions of dollars to support animal care, habitat preservation, and global conservation efforts, reinforcing its reputation as one of the city’s most impactful annual events.

Held each year across the zoo’s scenic grounds, Zoobilation transforms the familiar animal habitats into a vibrant nighttime celebration filled with live entertainment, signature dishes from top local restaurants, and thousands of supporters dressed for a night out with purpose. While guests enjoy the festive atmosphere, every ticket sold helps fuel the zoo’s mission to protect species both locally and around the world.

Leaders at the zoo say the funds raised during Zoobilation directly support the care of more than a thousand animals and tens of thousands of plants, as well as the Indianapolis Zoo’s broader conservation work through global partnerships and field programs. The event remains the zoo’s largest single-day fundraiser, playing a critical role in sustaining operations and expanding research initiatives.

Beyond the numbers, Zoobilation has become a beloved Indianapolis tradition—blending elegance and entertainment with a strong sense of community impact. Since its start in 1986, the event has grown from a small gathering into a marquee fundraiser that now draws thousands each year and consistently generates major financial support for wildlife protection efforts.

Organizers say the success of Zoobilation reflects the city’s deep commitment to conservation, as well as the power of combining celebration with purpose. As music echoes across the zoo and guests sample cuisine from dozens of local restaurants, the night serves as a reminder that fun and philanthropy can go hand in hand.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And with another successful year in the books, the Indianapolis Zoo is once again heading into the future with stronger support for its mission and plenty of momentum for the next Zoobilation.