1 Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Near Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a person was shot sometime around 10:15 p.m in a residential area near downtown. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Avenue.

When police arrived, they found someone who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

IMPD officers were investigating in and around the Indy Quick Pantry in the area.

Police have not released any information about the victim or any potential suspects. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.