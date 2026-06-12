Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/12/26: Indy FBI, Newsom Loves Hunter
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Indy FBI bringing the Summer Heat
Today’s Popcorn Moment: There’s no deal Mr President
Gavin Newsom lovin’ Hunter Biden
Today on the Marketplace: Indy 500 belt buckle
Pulte out, Clayton in
Angry Mike Johnson
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