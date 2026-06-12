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Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/12/26: Indy FBI, Newsom Loves Hunter

Tony Katz: Indy FBI cracking down on Summer crime, Newsom Loves Hunter, Indy 500 Belt Buckle, Leftists inside US and UK won't defend the homeland

Published on June 12, 2026

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Indy FBI bringing the Summer Heat

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    There’s no deal Mr President

Gavin Newsom lovin’ Hunter Biden

Today on the Marketplace:    Indy 500 belt buckle

Pulte out, Clayton in

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