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Councilor Michael-Paul Hart Sounding The Alarm Over OPHS

Is the City of Indianapolis' Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) living up to its promise?

Published on June 11, 2026

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  • Audit finds $45M in unaccounted federal funds allocated to Indianapolis public health office.
  • Councilor Michael-Paul Hart calls for oversight and ethics training to ensure effective use of taxpayer dollars.
  • Debate over cutting funding to public health office and its impact on vulnerable populations.
Michael-Paul Hart
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart Sounding The Alarm Over OPHS

Is the City of Indianapolis’ Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) living up to its promise? A recent audit has raised concerns about the office’s handling of millions of dollars in federal funds, and City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart is sounding the alarm.

As Hart explained, “If they’re showing us that they’re doing good work, they can keep the money. But show us that you’re doing it.” The audit found that $45 million in federal funds allocated to OPHS between 2020 and 2023 cannot be accounted for, and the office’s annual appropriation of $17.34 million from city taxpayers is also under scrutiny.

Hart, who has been a vocal critic of the office’s spending practices, pointed out that the audit is not just about the money. “There’s a big glaring black eye from this audit report that says we have unaccounted money or money spent without any proof of that it was going to the right people.” He’s calling for the office to implement standard operating procedures, oversight, and ethics training to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being used effectively.

The OPHS has been involved in several programs, including the Winter Contingency Program for homelessness and the Violence Reduction Program. While Hart acknowledged that the office does some good work, such as providing shelter for those in need during harsh winter months, he’s skeptical about the effectiveness of the Violence Reduction Program. “I don’t think it’s doing anything good for the city of Indianapolis, and I think it’s taking money away from other parts of the city.”

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The audit’s findings have sparked a heated debate among city officials, with Democrats on the council arguing that cutting funding to OPHS would harm vulnerable populations. However, Hart remains firm in his stance, saying, “If you don’t show us that you’re doing it, then you shouldn’t have any money because you can’t spend the taxpayers’ money appropriately.”

As the city considers a potential tax increase, Hart’s concerns about the OPHS’s spending practices are timely and relevant. The full episode of this podcast delves deeper into the audit’s findings and the implications for the city’s budget. Listen to hear more about the issues surrounding OPHS and the city’s response to the audit’s recommendations.

Listen to the “Councilor Michael-Paul Hart Sounding The Alarm Over OPHS” discussion in full here:     

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