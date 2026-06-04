Scott Agness Reacts to Fever Revoking His Media Credentials

The Indiana Fever is making headlines this week, and it’s not around Caitlin Clark.

The Fever has revoked the media credentials of longtime beat reporter Scott Agness, Fieldhouse Files after a dispute over his reporting on Caitlin Clark’s unexpected absence from a game in May.

Before a game against the Portland Fire, Agness reported that Clark would sit out as part of a “strategic management plan” related to managing her workload and health. Shortly afterward, the Fever announced she would miss the game because of a back issue. The team later said Agness had spread “inaccurate and unsubstantiated information.”

Agness says the Fever PR team informed him by email that his credential was being revoked and cited that reporting as the reason. He told Hammer and Nigel that he was reporting in good faith and notes that he later updated his coverage to include the team’s explanation.

The controversy comes amid criticism of the Fever’s injury-reporting practices. Clark was not listed on the team’s injury report before being ruled out, and the WNBA subsequently issued the Fever a warning regarding transparency and compliance with league injury-reporting rules.

Scott says the whole situation is not just frustrating, but hurts fans.

“Yeah, it’s of great concern, not just for me but for everyone right –freedom of the press…it’s just a situation that is frustrating.

… This is me just trying to do my job and trying to gain clarity and understanding of the thinking and why this went down, because nobody comes out on top of this situation and it’s mostly the fans that are losing because look, I was there when no one cared… Now that things have changed a little bit, I think everybody has to adapt.”

Agness, who has covered the Fever since 2012 through his publication Fieldhouse Files, says he plans to continue covering the team despite losing credentialed access.

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Listen to the full conversation with Hammer and Nigel here: