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Trump Reportedly Clashed With Netanyahu Over Beirut Strikes

Report says Trump angrily confronted Netanyahu over plans to resume strikes in Beirut.

Published on June 3, 2026

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White House US President Donald Trump
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump reportedly had a tense phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel threatened to resume airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to Axios. The report claims Trump angrily confronted Netanyahu over the planned military action, with a U.S. official describing Trump as warning that the strikes were damaging both Netanyahu’s standing and Israel’s reputation.

The dispute arose after Netanyahu ordered renewed attacks on Beirut’s Dahiya district, a Hezbollah stronghold, following drone attacks launched by the Iranian-backed group against Israel. The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings, causing thousands of civilians to flee the area.

The reported clash came as Iran announced it was suspending peace talks with the United States over Israel’s ongoing military operations in southern Lebanon. Tehran argued that Lebanon should be included in a broader ceasefire agreement tied to negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. sanctions affecting Iranian ports. The suspension effectively stalled negotiations that Trump had recently described as nearing a preliminary agreement.

Israeli media challenged Axios’ account of the call. Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal said Trump did not personally attack Netanyahu and instead reached an understanding with him that Israel would avoid striking Beirut’s suburbs if Hezbollah halted its attacks.

Despite their close alliance and joint military action against Iran earlier this year, Trump and Netanyahu have had a complicated relationship. Trump previously criticized both Iran and Israel during past regional conflicts and famously lashed out at Netanyahu after he congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election.

The situation highlights growing political pressure on both leaders. Trump faces divisions within the Republican Party between hawkish pro-Israel voices and those seeking a quick end to the conflict. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is confronting domestic political challenges, including a parliamentary effort that could trigger early elections and the continuation of his corruption trial after repeated delays.

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