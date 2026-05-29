Hoosiers Ready to Support Vets w/ Indy Honor Flight

Indy Honor Flight has become more than just a nonprofit organization — it has become an event many Hoosiers look forward to as a way to support our veterans.

Indy Honor Flight organizes day trips for World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to visit the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C., all at no cost to them. Their mission is to ensure our most senior veterans have the opportunity to see these memorials before it is too late.

After the veterans return home that evening, they are welcomed with a large celebration filled with family, friends, and fellow Hoosiers waiting to cheer them on and offer a long-overdue “thank you” for their service.

Hammer and Nigel spoke with Chairman Dale True about the organization’s next flight, which takes off this Saturday, May 30. True is inviting everyone in the central Indiana area to help welcome the veterans’ home that evening at Plainfield High School.

“We would love to fill that gym to the rafters with people wearing red, white, and blue. Bring a flag, bring a sign that says, ‘We love our veterans’ or ‘Welcome home,’” True said.

For more information about Indy Honor Flight — including how to nominate a veteran, volunteer, donate, or participate in this weekend’s event — visit: Indy Honor Flight