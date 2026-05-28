DOJ Sues UCLA For Allowing Antisemitic Hostile Protests

It seems we now live in a world where universities are more concerned with protecting the rights of protesters than with protecting the rights of their students. This is the reality we’re living in today, where the line between free speech and hate speech has become increasingly blurred.

Jay Town, a Former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and Newsmax contributor, joined Hammer and Nigel to discuss how the Department of Justice is now going after universities that have been accused of creating an anti-Semitic atmosphere on campus.

The DOJ announced they will be suing the University of California for Antisemitic hostile educational environment. The lawsuit comes from the university allowing months of anti-Israel protests and encampments that left students assaulted and fearful on campus. The “deliberate indifference” toward discrimination against Jewish students could jeopardized UCLA’s federal funding.

But this is not just an issue about anti-Semitism. It’s about the erosion of free speech on college campuses. It’s about the rights of all students to express their opinions without fear of retribution. As Jay Town pointed out, “Diversity is not our strength. Our training and our ability to conduct and engage in lethality, that’s our strength. That’s how we’re going to get out of this mess.”

Listen to the full conversation with Jay Town here: