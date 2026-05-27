Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/27/26: Finish Iran, Diego Trucking

Ken Paxton wins!

This is what we would trust as a signed deal? – https://www.foxnews.com/world/designated-target-mojtaba-khamenei-sign-trump-deal-unprecedented-courier-setup- Why doesn’t Trump just finish Iran? Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

GLP-1’s and slowing down cancer – https://www.foxnews.com/health/ozempic-style-drugs-linked-major-slowdown-cancer-spread-new-study-finds