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Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/27/26: Finish Iran, Diego Trucking

Tony Katz: Paxton wins! Why doesn't Trump finish Iran already? GLP-1 Drug cancer treatment, Diego Trucking

Published on May 27, 2026

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 Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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Ken Paxton wins!

This is what we would trust as a signed deal? – https://www.foxnews.com/world/designated-target-mojtaba-khamenei-sign-trump-deal-unprecedented-courier-setup-

Why doesn’t Trump just finish Iran?

GLP-1’s and slowing down cancer – https://www.foxnews.com/health/ozempic-style-drugs-linked-major-slowdown-cancer-spread-new-study-finds

Diego Morales Taking Campaign Cash From Crash-Plagued Trucking Firm Owned By Indian Born Ex-Business Partner Siddharth Mahant

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