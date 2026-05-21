Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

Disaster Diego Needs To Drop Out

Is the Indiana statehouse about to get a much-needed shake-up? Tony Katz delves into the latest developments in the state’s politics, particularly that of Secretary of State Diego Morales.

As the speaker notes, “You hire your brother-in-law, some people might say it’s legal, but you cannot convince me that hiring your brother-in-law says that’s somebody I want back in office.” This statement refers to the controversy surrounding Morales’ hiring practices, which have raised eyebrows among his critics.

The speaker also discusses the recent scandal involving Morales’ deputy chief of staff, who was accused of not being a U.S. citizen. This revelation has led to widespread criticism of Morales’ leadership and has sparked calls for him to drop out of the race. As the speaker puts it, “He gives you the biggest opportunity to lose because he’s toxic and it’s all his fault.”

Tony isn’t the only one who thinks that Morales should go. Max Engling, a field director for Senator Jim Banks, has announced his candidacy for secretary of state and is gaining traction. Engling has a strong background in politics, having worked with Kevin McCarthy, the former Speaker of the House.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tony notes that Engling’s entry into the race should cause Morales to “rethink everything” and that it’s “drop out or drop dead” time for the incumbent. This statement suggests that Morales is facing significant pressure to step aside, and it remains to be seen whether he will heed the warning.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in Indiana politics and the latest developments in the state’s secretary of state race. Tune in to hear more about the controversy surrounding Morales and the potential candidacy of Max Engling.

Listen to the “Disaster Diego Needs To Drop Out” discussion in full here: