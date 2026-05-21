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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Disaster Diego Needs To Drop Out

Scandal ridden Secretary of State Diego Morales needs to drop out for the good of the party and Indiana

Published on May 21, 2026

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  • Morales' hiring of his brother-in-law has raised ethical concerns among critics.
  • Morales' deputy chief of staff was accused of not being a U.S. citizen, damaging his leadership.
  • Candidate Max Engling's entry into the race is putting pressure on Morales to step aside.
Diego Morales
Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

Disaster Diego Needs To Drop Out

Is the Indiana statehouse about to get a much-needed shake-up? Tony Katz delves into the latest developments in the state’s politics, particularly that of Secretary of State Diego Morales.

As the speaker notes, “You hire your brother-in-law, some people might say it’s legal, but you cannot convince me that hiring your brother-in-law says that’s somebody I want back in office.” This statement refers to the controversy surrounding Morales’ hiring practices, which have raised eyebrows among his critics.

The speaker also discusses the recent scandal involving Morales’ deputy chief of staff, who was accused of not being a U.S. citizen. This revelation has led to widespread criticism of Morales’ leadership and has sparked calls for him to drop out of the race. As the speaker puts it, “He gives you the biggest opportunity to lose because he’s toxic and it’s all his fault.”

Tony isn’t the only one who thinks that Morales should go. Max Engling, a field director for Senator Jim Banks, has announced his candidacy for secretary of state and is gaining traction. Engling has a strong background in politics, having worked with Kevin McCarthy, the former Speaker of the House.

Tony notes that Engling’s entry into the race should cause Morales to “rethink everything” and that it’s “drop out or drop dead” time for the incumbent. This statement suggests that Morales is facing significant pressure to step aside, and it remains to be seen whether he will heed the warning.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in Indiana politics and the latest developments in the state’s secretary of state race. Tune in to hear more about the controversy surrounding Morales and the potential candidacy of Max Engling.

Listen to the “Disaster Diego Needs To Drop Out” discussion in full here:

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Max Engling steps into the race for Secretary of State against Diego Morales

Today on the Marketplace:    Getting ready for the #Indy500, get Pagoda-inspired!

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Apprentice (American TV series)

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