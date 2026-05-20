Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/20/26: Massie, No deal to be made
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Thomas Massie goes down in KY
Of course there is no deal. OF COURSE THERE IS NO DEAL! – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/donald-trump-jd-vance-iran/2026/05/19/id/1256834/
….the Iranian leader is screaming about jihad…allegedly – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-halts-major-attack-on-iran-strike-nuclear-weapons-program-may-19
Sen. Cassidy is gross and I’m glad he’s going – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/may/19/senate-democrats-advance-war-powers-measure-ousted-gop-sen-cassidys/
Cuba threatens Key West?
Schlitz beer come to an end – https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/schlitz-beer-discontinued-after-177-years/
Recount of close Copenhaver – Deery race
Again, there is something strange about Diego Morales.