Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/20/26: Massie, No deal to be made

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Thomas Massie goes down in KY

Of course there is no deal. OF COURSE THERE IS NO DEAL! – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/donald-trump-jd-vance-iran/2026/05/19/id/1256834/

….the Iranian leader is screaming about jihad…allegedly – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-halts-major-attack-on-iran-strike-nuclear-weapons-program-may-19

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Sen. Cassidy is gross and I’m glad he’s going – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/may/19/senate-democrats-advance-war-powers-measure-ousted-gop-sen-cassidys/

Cuba threatens Key West?