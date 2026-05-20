Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/20/26: Bears, When Dems Have Power

Arlington Heights knows they are going to lose the Bears

Today’s Popcorn Moment: 198 pounds of cocaine found hidden in Kim Kardashian brand underwear What Democrats will when they get back in power

Today on the Marketplace: A piece of Jim Irsay history…and a good money maker, too! Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.