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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/18/26: Palou, Iran, China Deals

Tony Katz: Palou, Iran, China Deals

Published on May 18, 2026

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Alex Palou Claims the Pole for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

ISIS operative killed in US-Nigerian joint operation https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/trump-islamic-state-group-leader-killed-us-nigerian-mission/

Drone strike near UAE nuclear facility https://nypost.com/2026/05/17/world-news/drone-strikes-uae-nuclear-plant-as-trump-warns-iran-that-clock-is-ticking-to-make-deal/

Trump to Iran: The clock is ticking

….for Tony, the ticking is over.

The China Trip: $17B is U.S. agriculture products – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/china-us-agricultural-products-yearly/

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Greek's Pizzeria | TK Carb Day 2026
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Agriculture, Boeing deal with China

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