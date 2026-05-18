Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/18/26: Palou, Iran, China Deals
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Alex Palou Claims the Pole for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
ISIS operative killed in US-Nigerian joint operation https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/trump-islamic-state-group-leader-killed-us-nigerian-mission/
Drone strike near UAE nuclear facility https://nypost.com/2026/05/17/world-news/drone-strikes-uae-nuclear-plant-as-trump-warns-iran-that-clock-is-ticking-to-make-deal/
Trump to Iran: The clock is ticking
….for Tony, the ticking is over.
The China Trip: $17B is U.S. agriculture products – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/china-us-agricultural-products-yearly/
Agriculture, Boeing deal with China