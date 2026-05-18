Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/18/26: Palou, Iran, China Deals

Alex Palou Claims the Pole for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

ISIS operative killed in US-Nigerian joint operation https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/trump-islamic-state-group-leader-killed-us-nigerian-mission/ Drone strike near UAE nuclear facility https://nypost.com/2026/05/17/world-news/drone-strikes-uae-nuclear-plant-as-trump-warns-iran-that-clock-is-ticking-to-make-deal/ Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Trump to Iran: The clock is ticking ….for Tony, the ticking is over. The China Trip: $17B is U.S. agriculture products – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/china-us-agricultural-products-yearly/

Tony Katz LIVE on Carb Day at Greek’s Pizzeria Source: Radio One / Radio One