President Trump arrives in China for talks with Xi

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

BEIJING — President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for two days of meetings with President Xi Jinping, traveling with a group of high‑profile tech executives as the administration signals a focus on trade and technology.

Before departing, Trump said his first request to Xi would be to “open up” China to more collaboration. The delegation includes Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Tim Cook and other industry leaders.

The talks come as the war in Iran continues under a temporary ceasefire.