Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/13/26: Indy Homeless, Trump China

Tony Katz: Indy Homeless, Trump China, Robo Taxis, WH Ballroom

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice

Indianapolis Homelessness

Trump in China for high-stakes Xi meeting

Tony’s aversion to robo-taxis confirmed

Are we still talking about the ballroom like it’s a big deal?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Gregory Gabler
Local  |  FOX 59

Admitted Rapist, Former IU Student, Avoids Prison

Local  |  Landon Coons

Stars of the ’70s

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice

Indiana State Quarter Coin U.S. America elections Democracy Patriotism
Local  |  John Herrick

Research: More People Are Moving to Indiana

Stabbing in Indianapolis
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and John Herrick

One Person Dead, Several Others Injured in Stabbing on Indy’s Southwest Side

Eli Lilly
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances

Ephraim Owens
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Warm Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

Brandy Moorheard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

The Invisible War: Fighting Against the Bite That Changed Everything

Ambulance with Sirens
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills At Least 1 Person in Plainfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Superintendent on Leave and Charged in Off-Campus Incident

Eli Lilly Event
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly Marks 150 Years With Indianapolis Celebration

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Woman Scammed of $200K in Federal Impersonation Plot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close