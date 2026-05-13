Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/13/26: Indy Homeless, Trump China
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Alex Palou Fastest Late in Day 1 of 110th Indy 500 Practice
Indianapolis Homelessness
Trump in China for high-stakes Xi meeting
Tony’s aversion to robo-taxis confirmed
Are we still talking about the ballroom like it’s a big deal?
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