The left's tactics are built on a desire for power and control, often using violence and intimidation.

The left views the Constitution as outdated and seeks to replace it with their own ideological agenda.

Understanding the left's history and ideology is crucial to recognizing the dangers of their ruthless pursuit of power.

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The Left Is Strategic, Thinks Long term, And Is Ruthless

Prominent figures on the left, like Kamala Harris, acknowledge the importance of being “strategic, long-term, and ruthless.” Tony Katz is joined by Michael Walsh, author of “A Rage to Conquer: Twelve Battles that Change the Course of Western History,” who delves into the history of the left’s tactics and the dangers of their ideology.

Walsh’s latest book explores the battles that have shaped Western history, from the Hittites and Egyptians to the present day. He argues that the left’s ideology is built on a desire to conquer and impose their will on others, often using violence and intimidation to achieve their goals. “They believe their movement is the only way to achieve a better world,” Walsh explains. “They’re like little children, ‘Gimme, gimme, gimme, right now.'”

The conversation also touches on the topic of the left’s relationship with the Constitution. Walsh notes that the left’s disdain for the document is not new, but rather a consistent theme throughout their history. “They will say it’s outmoded, it’s past its prime, it’s evil. It’s racist,” Walsh says, referencing the left’s current criticisms of the Supreme Court. He argues that the left’s goal is to dismantle the institutions of America and replace them with their own ideology.

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Walsh also discusses the importance of understanding the left’s ideology in the context of history. He notes that the left’s tactics are not new, but rather a continuation of a long line of violent and ruthless movements throughout history. “We never learned,” Walsh says, referencing the fact that history often repeats itself. He argues that the left’s ideology is built on a desire for power and control, and that their tactics are designed to achieve that goal.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Walsh and Katz explore the dangers of the left’s ideology and the importance of understanding its history. If you’re interested in learning more about the left’s tactics and the dangers of their ideology, this segment is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Walsh’s insights and analysis, and discover why understanding the left’s ideology is crucial in today’s world.

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