Police: Toledo Zoo Evacuated Friday Morning Due to Bomb Threat
Police: Toledo Zoo Evacuated Friday Morning Due to Bomb Threat
TOLEDO, OH.–The Toledo Zoo was evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb threat and reports of possible shots fired.
Toledo police confirmed that the area was safe and no one was injured.
The zoo received a call for a bomb threat, leading to the evacuation of visitors and students.
The Toledo Zoo remains closed until further notice, and authorities are conducting a sweep of the area. No bombs or shooters have been found, and the situation is being monitored closely.
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