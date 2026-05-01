Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

Police: Toledo Zoo Evacuated Friday Morning Due to Bomb Threat

TOLEDO, OH.–The Toledo Zoo was evacuated on Friday morning due to a bomb threat and reports of possible shots fired.

Toledo police confirmed that the area was safe and no one was injured.

The zoo received a call for a bomb threat, leading to the evacuation of visitors and students.

The Toledo Zoo remains closed until further notice, and authorities are conducting a sweep of the area. No bombs or shooters have been found, and the situation is being monitored closely.