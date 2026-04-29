UAE plans to increase oil production from 3.5 to 5 million barrels per day.

UAE seeks to diversify its economy, similar to Dubai's success in reducing oil reliance.

UAE wants to 'get out from under the boot of Saudi Arabia' and capitalize on high oil prices.

Source: Nikada / Getty

Economic Impacts Of The UAE Leaving OPEC

In a stunning turn of events, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its decision to leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This move has sent shockwaves through the global economy, leaving many wondering what it means for the future of oil production and global markets. In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz is joined by Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to break down the implications of this decision.

As Dr. Will explains, “This isn’t news, it’s a headline, but it’s not news. I was there nine years ago and I can tell you that this is something that they wanted to do forever.” The UAE’s decision to leave OPEC is not a sudden one, but rather the culmination of years of planning. According to Dr. Will, the UAE wants to increase its oil production from 3.5 million barrels per day to 5 million barrels per day, which will cut down their reserves from 92 years to 52 years.

But why is the UAE making this move now? Dr. Will points out that the country is diversifying its economy, much like Dubai, which has already done so successfully. “Dubai is wealthy, it’s got a GDP of between one and five percent oil-based,” he notes. “They’ve been diversifying for decades.” In contrast, Abu Dhabi, the largest state in the UAE, is still heavily reliant on oil, with 55% of its economy tied to the industry.

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The UAE’s decision to leave OPEC is also seen as a strategic move to distance itself from Saudi Arabia, which has been capping oil production to control global prices. Dr. Will notes that the UAE wants to “get out from under the boot of Saudi Arabia” and take advantage of the current high oil prices. With the US imposing sanctions on Iran, the UAE sees an opportunity to increase its production and revenue.

But what does this mean for the global economy? Dr. Will predicts that the UAE’s move will lead to a prolonged shortage of oil, which will drive up prices. He also notes that the US is likely to shut down Iran’s oil distribution, exacerbating the shortage. “If you are the UAE and you want to do this, now is the time because prices are going to be higher,” he advises.

As the global economy continues to navigate this new landscape, one thing is clear: the UAE’s decision to leave OPEC is a game-changer. To understand the full implications of this move, listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today, where Dr. Matt Will breaks down the economics and politics behind the UAE’s shocking decision.

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