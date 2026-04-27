Melania Trump Calls Out Kimmel’s “Expectant Widow” Joke

When will Jimmy learn?!

First Lady Melania Trump is asking ABC to “take a stand” after late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s recent “hateful and violent” joke.

During a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel was giving a mock alternative speech to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In the sketch, he jabbed “Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” The joke was made just two days before the actual event.

The joke, while already distasteful, prove to hit an extra chord with the First Lady after the real White House Correspondent’s Dinner ended abruptly after an attempted assassination on her husband, President Trump. She took to social media to call out Kimmel, “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

Mrs. Trump also urged ABC, the network that airs Kimmel’s weeknight show, to take action.

President Trump backed his wife’s sentiment by demanding Kimmel should be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel’s been called out for a joke gone too far. Just last September, he was taken off the air for a few days after suggesting the “MAGA gang” were responsible for the death of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. He returned to the show six days later and apologized.