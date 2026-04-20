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Hammer & Nigel Remember Bob Kevoian

Hammer & Nigel Remember Bob Kevoian

Published on April 20, 2026

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Over the weekend, Indianapolis said goodbye to Bob Kevoian — a defining voice in radio whose decades on The Bob and Tom Show helped shape morning entertainment for generations of listeners. He passed away after a longtime battle of stomach cancer Friday, April 17th at the age of 75.

As one half of the nationally syndicated program, Bob helped shape its signature blend of comedy, music, and offbeat interviews, building a loyal audience across the country. Known for his quick wit and steady presence, he became a familiar voice to millions of listeners and a respected figure in broadcasting. Even though he retired from the show in 2015, his presence was still known and loved by fans across the world.

Hammer and Nigel pay tribute to Bob, by remembering their own memories and listening back on their interview with Bob in 2017. He was the first official in-studio guest of the Hammer and Nigel Show on WIBC, and the boys are forever grateful for that.

Mike Patrick, also called into the show to walk down memory lane. Patrick shared stories and insight from his time working alongside Bob, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his personality and professionalism.

Bob will be remembered nothing less than “An absolute legend and our prayers go out to his wife & his whole family. RIP Bob & thanks for the laughs!” – Hammer & Nigel

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