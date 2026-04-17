Sydney Sweeney Revives Viral Denim Moment With New Ads

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Sydney Sweeney is stepping back into the spotlight with American Eagle.

The “Euphoria” star has reunited with the retailer for her second campaign, fronting a new collection of summer-ready jean shorts. Titled “Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts,” the campaign plays on her name as Sweeney drops the “ney” — and the full-length pants — posing in cutoff denim, baby tees, and lightweight button-down shirts.

In the campaign video, Sweeney teases viewers with a playful line: “What brand am I wearing? Yeah, that one.”

The bright, sun-soaked shoot highlights her in casual warm-weather staples, including cropped tops and ultra-short denim cutoffs. As with her first collaboration, this campaign also carries a philanthropic component.

Two custom denim styles — the Syd Jean and the Syd Short — feature butterfly detailing in tribute to survivors of domestic violence. All net proceeds from these pieces will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides 24/7 mental health support.

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“There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts. They’re simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard,” Sweeney said in a press release.

She also emphasized the importance of the partnership’s charitable focus: “Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been a part of this partnership from the beginning. I love knowing that when everyone wears these pieces, they are also a part of something meaningful, that directly helps people who need it.”

Sweeney’s first American Eagle campaign, launched in July 2025, also centered on denim but sparked debate over its “Great Jeans” slogan, which some interpreted as a play on “genes.” The backlash, which Sweeney later described as “surreal,” did little to slow its momentum.

American Eagle stood firmly behind the actress at the time, noting the rapid sellout of her custom designs and reinforcing its inclusive message: “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Despite the controversy, the campaign became the brand’s most successful to date, helping drive $1.28 billion in quarterly revenue.

“Sweeney is a winner,” American Eagle chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said during an earnings call.

Her influence continues to grow beyond fashion campaigns. Earlier this year, Sweeney also launched her lingerie brand, Syrn, with backing from Jeff Bezos.