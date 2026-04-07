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IU’s Troubling Partnership With Hamas-Linked Charity

If you're engaged in fraud or supporting terrorist activities or those who want to do harm to America, you should not be allowed to continue doing those actions

Published on April 7, 2026

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  • Indiana University partnered with a charity linked to Hamas, raising concerns about vetting process and oversight.
  • Rep. Ireland launched investigation, highlighting need to hold institutions accountable for ties to terrorism or fraud.
  • Community response reveals fear of being labeled 'Islamophobic' for speaking out, underscoring importance of open dialogue.

IU’s Troubling Partnership With Hamas-Linked Charity

In a recent development that has sparked widespread concern, Indiana University has been at the center of a controversy surrounding its partnership with a charity linked to Hamas. Tony Katz explores the details of this story and what it reveals about the importance of accountability and transparency in higher education.

As reported by the Free Beacon, Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland launched a formal investigation into the university’s Muslim Philanthropy Initiative, which had partnered with Hayat Yolu, a nonprofit organization based in Turkey that has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department for providing significant material support to Hamas. When questioned about the partnership, Indiana University confirmed that it had indeed partnered with Hayat Yolu and accepted travel benefits from the charity. In response to Rep. Ireland’s letter demanding answers, the university announced that it would be halting all training activities and new partnerships, overhauling its vetting and oversight process, and restructuring the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative under a different part of the university.

The story here is who is connected to whom, no matter what the story, no matter what the cover. If you’re connected to terrorism or you’re connected to fraud, we should want to put an end to it.

This incident raises important questions about the vetting process in place at Indiana University and the need for greater transparency in its partnerships. “If you’re white, if you’re black, if you’re Hispanic, if you’re Asian, if you’re Christian, if you’re Jewish, if you’re Muslim, if you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re who cares. If you’re engaged in fraud or supporting terrorist activities or those who want to do harm to America, you should not be allowed to continue doing those actions.”

The situation also highlights the importance of community involvement and awareness. As Rep. Ireland noted, there are people in his community who are aware of the issue and are speaking out, but there are also those who are afraid to speak up for fear of being labeled as “Islamophobes.” This is a concerning trend that we need to address and one that we will continue to follow as this story develops.

Listen to the “IU’s Troubling Partnership With Hamas-Linked Charity” discussion in full here:     

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