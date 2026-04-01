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Sam’s Club Membership Fees Are Increasing: Here’s What You Need to Know

Sam’s Club, the membership-only retailer owned by Walmart, has announced a hike in its annual membership fees starting May 1, 2026.

The increase will affect both Club and Plus memberships, with fees rising by $10.

Club memberships will now cost $60 annually (up from $50), while Plus memberships will increase to $120 (up from $110).

The company stated that the adjustment is aimed at enhancing the shopping experience, including expanded in-club hours, curbside pickup, and improved delivery options.

Additionally, Plus members will now be able to earn up to $750 annually in Sam’s Cash rewards, an increase from the previous $500 cap.

Current members won’t see the new fees until their next billing cycle, and those who join before May 1 can lock in the current rates for another year.

This marks the first fee increase since October 2022, when prices were last raised after nearly a decade of stability.

The change comes amid broader economic challenges, including rising oil prices and inflation, but Sam’s Club remains committed to delivering value and innovation to its members.