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Obesity Crisis: Indiana Hits 7th Place Nationwide

STATEWIDE — A new study analyzing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that Indiana ranks among the states with the highest adult obesity rates in the United States, highlighting ongoing public health challenges across the Midwest and South.

The research, conducted by hormone health clinic Feel30, places Indiana in a tie for seventh highest in the nation, with 37.8% of adults classified as obese. The findings position Indiana alongside Iowa and just behind several Southern states where obesity rates are even higher.

Leading the nation is West Virginia, where 41.2% of adults are considered obese. Mississippi follows at 40.1%, with Arkansas (40%), Louisiana (39.9%), and Alabama (39.2%) rounding out the top five.

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The study reveals a clear regional pattern, with Southern and Midwestern states dominating the upper rankings. Other states in the top 10 include Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Ohio.

In contrast, Colorado has the lowest obesity rate in the country at 24.9%, followed by Hawaii (26.1%) and Massachusetts (27.4%).

Health experts say the disparities reflect a combination of factors, including diet, physical activity levels, socioeconomic conditions, and access to healthcare. According to the CDC data cited in the study, obesity affects approximately 39.2% of men and 41.3% of women nationwide.

Anneliese Cadena, Lead Nurse Practitioner at Feel30, noted that obesity rates have steadily increased over time but may begin to decline slightly in the coming years due to the growing use of weight-loss medications and increased awareness of health risks.

The study also examined obesity prevalence across racial and ethnic groups, finding that rates tend to be higher among non-Hispanic Black communities in several states, as well as among non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native populations in others.

Researchers emphasized that addressing obesity will require multifaceted solutions, including improved access to nutritious food, expanded opportunities for physical activity, and targeted public health initiatives.

The findings underscore the importance of continued efforts in Indiana and similar states to combat rising obesity rates and reduce long-term health risks associated with the condition.