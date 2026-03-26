Man Running From Columbus Police Found Dead in Garage Fire

Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man in Columbus, Indiana, died after police found him in a garage on fire following a brief foot chase.

Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a report of a man trying to get into a house.

When the first officer arrived at the 2300 block of Pearl Street, they saw a man walking toward the back yard and then ran into a detached garage. Police then noticed smoke coming from the garage and tried to get the man to come out.

The fire and smoke grew stronger and prevented officers from entering the garage.

The Columbus Fire Department eventually arrived at the house and put out the garage fire. There were efforts to save the man, but he died inside.

CPD is investigating the incident.