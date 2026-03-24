Spring Breakers Talk Current Events… It Doesn’t Go Great

“Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.” — John F. Kennedy

SPRING BREAK!

It’s that time of year where college kids do what college kids do best, head down south to run around shirtless, buck wild, and of course incredibly intoxicated.

Jesse Watters from Fox sent his crew to ask the young adults what they think about the current events going on around the world. They touch on Iran, DHS, and more. However, most conversations with the Fox Crew left the students with even more questions like “I’ve NEVER heard the word Ayatollah in my life” and “Is Venezuela in SPAIN?”

Is it concerning the younger generation has no idea what’s going on, or is ignorance bliss?

Honestly, we’re a bit jealous. We would love to be young showing off our shredded abs on the beach fueled by nothing but cheap liquor and ignorance.