Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Pressure On Braun To Suspend The Gas Tax

If we're going to suspend the gas tax, why don't we just get rid of it altogether?

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Katz questions if gas tax suspension is a political gimmick, calls for transparent discussion on spending and cuts.
  • Current gas tax hasn't improved lives, and tolling may not be the answer with rising costs.
  • Katz argues can't do everything, need to be clear on what's being cut if gas tax is suspended.
Woman Refueling A Car Holding A Fuel Nozzle
Source: VYCHEGZHANINA / Getty

Pressure On Braun To Suspend The Gas Tax

Will a suspension of the gas tax in Indiana be on the horizon? Governor’s not ruling it out, and Democrats in South Bend are speaking up. Tony Katz discusses the potential suspension of the gas tax and what it could mean for Hoosiers.

He’s not opposed to the idea of suspending the gas tax, but he wants to see a more honest conversation about how it would work. “Let’s stop pretending that we’ve got this one well in hand and then it’s making sense,” Tony says. “Let’s come up with, well, what are we spending on and where could we better spend?”

Tony points out that the current gas tax has been in place for years, and it’s time to take a closer look at its effectiveness. “Constant, consistent, year after year after year hasn’t done the job, has not made our lives better,” he argues. He’s not convinced that tolling roads is the answer, especially when considering the rising costs of everything. “Some things are going to have to go. What goes? What changes?” he asks.

Tony also questions why Democrats in South Bend are pushing for the suspension, suggesting that it’s a gimmick to get attention. “What is too high? We’re into a very subjective world here, which really shows their economic incapacities,” he says. He believes that if the gas tax is suspended, we should be honest about where the money is going and what we’re cutting. “Can’t do it all? Can’t do everything. We can do some things, not everything. We should be clear about this.”

Tony emphasizes the need for a more transparent discussion about the gas tax and its impact on Hoosiers. He’s not opposed to finding solutions, but he wants to see a more honest and practical approach

Listen to the “Pressure On Braun To Suspend The Gas Tax” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Chicago Dem blames murder victim

Today on the Marketplace:    Mini tank

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Diagnosis Murder 

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Local  |  WISH-TV

ICE Deployed to Airports as TSA Budget Battle Continues

COUNTING CROWS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

Trash Pick-up
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Doctor Says City Ignoring Trash on North Side

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Russian Hacker Sentenced to 7 Years in Indiana Court

a gas pump going into a gar
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gas Prices Rise to $4 a Gallon in Indiana

US-AUTO-AUTOMOBILE-TOYOTA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

1 Shot at Downtown Indy Apartment by Canal

Caitlin Harris
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

Boys Basketball State Finals sign
Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Jacob Dhondt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Franklin Man Pleads Guilty to Crashing Truck into Juvenile Justice Center, Gets Prison Time

National Championship Trophy Tour
Local  |  John Herrick

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week

David Simon with Simon Property Group
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Protest for Nicholas Gulley II
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family of Nicholas Gulley II Demands Justice in Weekend Protest

Church Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Peace Activist Reacts to Shooting at Indy Church

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close