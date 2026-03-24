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Pressure On Braun To Suspend The Gas Tax

Will a suspension of the gas tax in Indiana be on the horizon? Governor’s not ruling it out, and Democrats in South Bend are speaking up. Tony Katz discusses the potential suspension of the gas tax and what it could mean for Hoosiers.

He’s not opposed to the idea of suspending the gas tax, but he wants to see a more honest conversation about how it would work. “Let’s stop pretending that we’ve got this one well in hand and then it’s making sense,” Tony says. “Let’s come up with, well, what are we spending on and where could we better spend?”

Tony points out that the current gas tax has been in place for years, and it’s time to take a closer look at its effectiveness. “Constant, consistent, year after year after year hasn’t done the job, has not made our lives better,” he argues. He’s not convinced that tolling roads is the answer, especially when considering the rising costs of everything. “Some things are going to have to go. What goes? What changes?” he asks.

Tony also questions why Democrats in South Bend are pushing for the suspension, suggesting that it’s a gimmick to get attention. “What is too high? We’re into a very subjective world here, which really shows their economic incapacities,” he says. He believes that if the gas tax is suspended, we should be honest about where the money is going and what we’re cutting. “Can’t do it all? Can’t do everything. We can do some things, not everything. We should be clear about this.”

Tony emphasizes the need for a more transparent discussion about the gas tax and its impact on Hoosiers. He’s not opposed to finding solutions, but he wants to see a more honest and practical approach

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