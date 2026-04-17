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Mayor of Lawrence Outlines Vision for City’s Future

Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield delivered her annual State of the City address on Thursday.

Published on April 17, 2026

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LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield said progress has been made in her city when it comes to public safety and economic development.

Mayor Whitfield delivered her annual State of the City address on Thursday. She noted a falling crime rate in the city, including a 34% decline in vehicle thefts and an 86% drop in criminal recklessness.

“In the last year, homicides dropped by over 77 percent,” Whitfield told residents and city officials on Thursday.

More than $1 million is being included in new public safety funding and community-based policing efforts for Lawrence.

Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield
Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield

The mayor mentioned other new investments being made in the city and laid out some of what their long-term plan is.

“We are not in the business of ideas that sit on the shelf,” Whitfield said. “We are turning vision into momentum, we are making plans and putting them into action, and we are taking opportunities and turning them into results.”

Mayor Whitfield also warned of a more challenging financial situation due to state policy changes, particularly Senate Bill 1. The legislation reduced revenue for municipalities like Lawrence, but Mayor Whitfield insists that the city’s financial position is stable.

“Future pressures will be placed on our reserve balance,” she said. “That means making thoughtful decisions, that means staying disciplined, and that means keeping our promises.”

The Live Longer in Lawrence initiative was also introduced during Thursday’s address from the mayor, which is designed to help reduce health care barriers for residents.

The city of Lawrence has about 50,000 residents.

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