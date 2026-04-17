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Avon Woman Arrested, Threatened Kroger Coworker with Knife

Avon Woman Arrested After Threatening Kroger Coworker with Knife

Danville Police arrested 40-year-old Amanda Lindgren on Thursday. She's been charged with intimidation and resisting arrest.

Published on April 17, 2026

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Amanda Lindgren
Amanda Lindgren (Source: Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County arrested a woman after she threatened a coworker at Kroger with a knife.

Amanda Lindgren, 40, of Avon, has been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Officers from the Danville Police Department were called to the Kroger Thursday evening for a reported theft. When they arrived, they found Lindrgen near the gas station, who told them that a coworker had stolen her spare keys.

Danville police then looked at surveillance footage at the store and confirmed that Lindgren had pulled out a knife and made threats towards the coworker she accused of stealing from her.

According to court documents, when police started to question Lindgren about what happened after looking at surveillance video, she tried to run away from officers. She was eventually caught, taken into custody, and has since been booked into the Hendricks County Jail.

Officers later found a knife on Lindgren, along with the spare keys that she had tried to report stolen.

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