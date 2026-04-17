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Bucshon Addresses Impact of Vaccine Panel Changes and Politics

He also questioned the decision to replace members of the advisory panel all at once.

Published on April 17, 2026

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HHS Secretary Kennedy Testifies Before House Education And Workforce Committee
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon says politics and recent changes to a federal vaccine panel are fueling uncertainty, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced questions from lawmakers this week.

Kennedy testified Thursday before two House committees, where vaccines were a central focus. The hearings come as the administration reshapes who can serve on the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel.

Bucshon said criticism of Kennedy largely follows party lines.

“You’re going to have people, especially Democrats, being entirely critical of the secretary’s leadership,” Bucshon said. “That’s not a reflection on him — that’s a reflection on party control.”

He also questioned the decision to replace members of the advisory panel all at once.

“When you change a panel like that, you create a level of uncertainty,” Bucshon said. “That’s especially true for the American people when it comes to the advice coming out of these groups.”

Bucshon said past federal actions during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to that uncertainty.

“When the government came out with mandates, like requiring companies with more than 100 employees to have workers vaccinated, that was the wrong approach,” he said. “The government took the position that people couldn’t decide what to do with their own bodies.”

He said politics tied to COVID-19 vaccines has carried over into routine vaccinations.

“Politics got involved in the COVID vaccine, and it’s spilled over into childhood vaccinations,” Bucshon said. “That’s very unfortunate, because the data for decades shows these are beneficial and have saved lives.”

Bucshon added that changes at the federal level can affect access to vaccines through insurance coverage.

“Insurance companies base what they cover on recommendations coming from the federal government,” he said. “That can impact people at the local level.”

He said despite the uncertainty, people should continue to trust local guidance.

“Have confidence in your local health department,” Bucshon said

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