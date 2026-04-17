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NIPSCO, USW Reach Tentative Agreement

The Northern Indiana Public Service Company and the United Steelworkers have reached a tentative deal after failed negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement.

Published on April 17, 2026

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NIPSCO, USW
Source: United Steelworkers Local 12775

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) and the United Steelworkers (USW) have reached a tentative agreement after failed negotiations forced a lockout.

The two sides started negotiations in January, but couldn’t reach a new collective bargaining agreement by the expiration of their contract on March 31. That led to a weeks-long lockout that began on April 2, which kept over 1,600 people from work.

The agreement is pending ratification by union members. It includes a requirement for union members to stop picketing, leading to the cancellation of scheduled rallies.

NIPSCO issued the following statement:

“NIPSCO and United Steelworkers (USW) leadership reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. The agreement is not final and is subject to ratification by represented employees. Until the ratification process is complete, the lockout will remain in effect.

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since January 20. The prior contract expired March 31. Throughout this process, NIPSCO has continued to provide safe and reliable gas and electric service to customers. As a regulated utility, our responsibility to customers and communities remains unchanged. Service continuity plans are active, and teams across the company are supporting operations.

NIPSCO remains focused on completing the ratification process and looks forward to welcoming our employees back following ratification.”

Details of the agreement are unknown.

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