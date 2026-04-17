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Marion County Coroner Seeks Families with Unclaimed Remains

The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help in locating families of people who died in 2024 and have unclaimed remains.

Published on April 17, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating families of people who died in 2024 and have unclaimed remains.

Indiana coroner’s offices hold cremated remains for two years following a death. Marion County coroner Alfarena McGinty told WISH-TV on Thursday that families have until April 23 to come forward before the coroner holds a public ceremony.

“We want to make sure the community is educated on this, which is what we do, and how we honor those who have died, who have been in our care and custody,” McGinty said.

The office in Indianapolis will hold a ceremony on May 15 at Floral Park Cemetery to honor the unclaimed remains. The names of those still unclaimed after April 23 will be included on a permanent plaque in the cemetery.

“We’ll have a ceremony to honor them,” said McGinty. “Call their name. Give them dignity.”

The names of unclaimed people’s remains can be found on the Marion County Coroner’s Office website.

Current image: Marion County Coroner's Office

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