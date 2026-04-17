IMPD Arrests 133 in Citywide Operation

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says it arrested 133 people during a multi‑day operation focused on individuals accused of violent or serious offenses.

The effort, called Operation Guardian, brought together local, state, and federal agencies to concentrate on people investigators believe are contributing to violence in Indianapolis.

Officers recovered 35 firearms, two devices that can make a gun fire automatically, along with fentanyl, cocaine, pills, and more than $41,000 that investigators say is tied to criminal activity.

Those arrested are accused of a range of offenses. Prosecutors will make the final charging decisions.

IMPD led the operation with help from its specialty units and partner agencies including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, state police, federal investigators, and the U.S. Marshals Service.