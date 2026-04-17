Listen Live
Close
Local

Discipline Charges Against Lawrence County Judge

Published on April 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind.–Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John M. Plummer III is facing two counts of misconduct on accusations that he violated drug laws by possessing and consuming marijuana.

On Friday, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced that they filed the charges after witnesses noticed changes in Plummer’s behavior and judgment. Plummer admitted to using THC to help him sleep but the commission believes he consumed marijuana more extensively than he initially said.

Those witnesses also said that Plummer “spoke at length, exhibited pressured speech and made tangential comments” during meetings. They also say he became “increasingly erratic and difficult to engage in contrast to his prior professional manner.”

Several fellow judges reported instances where Plummer admitted to vaping marijuana between February and May 2025, with an average rate of “5 puffs daily.”

The Indiana Supreme Court will determine the outcome of the ethical misconduct accusations against Plummer. Plummer is now represented by attorney Glen Koch, who declined to comment on the matter.

The Indiana Supreme Court now has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct Plummer committed. The Court now has the following options:

-Dismiss the charges against Plummer
-Accept or reject an agreement between Plummer and the Commission
-Appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing
-Impose a fine
-Impose sanctions ranging from reprimand to permanent ban

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Discipline Charges Against Lawrence County Judge

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Second Chance Event Helps Residents Seal Past Criminal Records

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Man on Motorcycle Dies in Indianapolis Crash

Amanda Lindgren
Crime  |  Staff

Avon Woman Arrested After Threatening Kroger Coworker with Knife

A portrait of Larry Buschon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bucshon Addresses Impact of Vaccine Panel Changes and Politics

Marion County Coroner's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Coroner Seeks Families with Unclaimed Remains

Indiana Senator Todd Young at Semafor Semafor World Economy Summit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Todd Young: “Time to Wrap Up” Iran War

IMPD ARRESTS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Arrests 133 in Citywide Operation

Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Mayor of Lawrence Outlines Vision for City’s Future

NIPSCO, USW
Local  |  Staff

NIPSCO, USW Reach Tentative Agreement

Javon Cushenberry
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Murder Suspect Detained With Help From the Community

NBA Mexico City Game 2026
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers to Play Regular-Season Game in Mexico City

Nebraska v Wisconsin
Local  |  John Herrick

Big Ten Volleyball Conference Tournament to be Played in Fishers

Drop out
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Vigo County Candidate Says She Faced Calls to End District 38 Bid

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close