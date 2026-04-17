Discipline Charges Against Lawrence County Judge

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LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind.–Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John M. Plummer III is facing two counts of misconduct on accusations that he violated drug laws by possessing and consuming marijuana.

On Friday, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced that they filed the charges after witnesses noticed changes in Plummer’s behavior and judgment. Plummer admitted to using THC to help him sleep but the commission believes he consumed marijuana more extensively than he initially said.

Those witnesses also said that Plummer “spoke at length, exhibited pressured speech and made tangential comments” during meetings. They also say he became “increasingly erratic and difficult to engage in contrast to his prior professional manner.”

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Several fellow judges reported instances where Plummer admitted to vaping marijuana between February and May 2025, with an average rate of “5 puffs daily.”

The Indiana Supreme Court will determine the outcome of the ethical misconduct accusations against Plummer. Plummer is now represented by attorney Glen Koch, who declined to comment on the matter.

The Indiana Supreme Court now has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct Plummer committed. The Court now has the following options:

-Dismiss the charges against Plummer

-Accept or reject an agreement between Plummer and the Commission

-Appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing

-Impose a fine

-Impose sanctions ranging from reprimand to permanent ban