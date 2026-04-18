Listen Live
Close
Local

Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75

Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75

Kevoian retired from the show in 2015. That same year, the National Radio Hall of Fame inducted him

Published on April 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bob Kevoian
Source: @bobandtom / @bobandtom

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Kevoian, longtime co‑host and co‑founder of “The Bob & Tom Show,” died at 75.

Kevoian died Friday at his home after receiving treatment for gastric cancer. He announced the diagnosis in 2023 and later created a podcast to document his experience.

Kevoian launched “The Bob & Tom Show” with Tom Griswold in Indianapolis in 1983. The program entered national syndication in 1995 and grew into one of the most widely distributed morning radio shows in the country. It aired on hundreds of stations and built a large national audience over several decades.

Kevoian retired from the show in 2015. That same year, the National Radio Hall of Fame inducted him. Over his career, the program earned multiple industry honors, including the Marconi Award and the Kurt Vonnegut Humor Award.

Before his diagnosis, Kevoian stayed involved in creative projects and continued to appear at industry events. After retiring, he spent much of his time traveling with his wife, Becky, and camping in their Airstream RV.

Memorial service details are expected to be announced later.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Bob Kevoian
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bob Kevoian, Longtime “Bob & Tom Show” Co-Host, Dead at 75

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Discipline Charges Against Lawrence County Judge

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Second Chance Event Helps Residents Seal Past Criminal Records

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Man on Motorcycle Dies in Indianapolis Crash

Amanda Lindgren
Crime  |  Staff

Avon Woman Arrested After Threatening Kroger Coworker with Knife

A portrait of Larry Buschon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Bucshon Addresses Impact of Vaccine Panel Changes and Politics

Marion County Coroner's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Coroner Seeks Families with Unclaimed Remains

Indiana Senator Todd Young at Semafor Semafor World Economy Summit
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Todd Young: “Time to Wrap Up” Iran War

IMPD ARRESTS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Arrests 133 in Citywide Operation

Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Mayor of Lawrence Outlines Vision for City’s Future

NIPSCO, USW
Local  |  Staff

NIPSCO, USW Reach Tentative Agreement

Javon Cushenberry
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Murder Suspect Detained With Help From the Community

NBA Mexico City Game 2026
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers to Play Regular-Season Game in Mexico City

Nebraska v Wisconsin
Local  |  John Herrick

Big Ten Volleyball Conference Tournament to be Played in Fishers

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close