Man on Motorcycle Dies in Indianapolis Crash

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A man on a motorcycle died Thursday night on Indy’s near north side.

IMPD says the crash happened on College Avenue near 33rd Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive around 5:30. The man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, but later died.

They say the motorcycle was hit by a woman who was driving a black sedan. She stayed on the scene to cooperate with police. She was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure in serious or fatal crashes.

Police say they couldn’t find any signs of impairment or intoxication. They also believe both the motorcycle and the sedan were headed north on College Avenue at the time of the crash.