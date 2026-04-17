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Second Chance Event Helps Residents Seal Past Criminal Records

Published on April 17, 2026

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A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

FORT WAYNE — For thousands of Hoosiers, a past mistake on a criminal record can feel like a permanent life sentence, blocking access to stable housing, better-paying jobs, and higher education.

A local coalition is looking to change that by helping residents navigate Indiana’s complex expungement laws.

The Second Chance Initiative will host a free educational presentation on Tuesday, May 19, at the Ivy Tech Community College Coliseum Campus. Starting at 6 p.m. in the campus auditorium, local attorney Heidi Fowler will provide an in-depth look at Indiana’s expungement statutes and the resources available for those seeking legal assistance.

Indiana law provides a unique, often one-time opportunity for individuals to have certain arrest records, misdemeanors, and low-level convictions “expunged,” or sealed from public view.

While the law offers a fresh start, the legal process can be daunting for those without professional guidance.

“A criminal record is one of the largest obstacles to better housing, employment, and education,” said Ani Etter, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center. “The Second Chance Initiative provides an option for low- to moderate-income individuals to have a chance at a better future.”

The event is part of the Second Chance Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Volunteer Center, the Volunteer Lawyer Program, and Indiana Legal Services. The program specifically assists qualified low-to-moderate-income residents in navigating the legal hurdles of the expungement process.

To date, the initiative’s dedicated volunteer team has helped more than 125 individuals take this life-changing step.

For more information on the event, to see if you qualify for assistance, or if you’re unable to attend, visit http://www.volunteerfortwayne.org. Attendees of the May 19 event should enter through Door #6 facing Crescent Road.

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