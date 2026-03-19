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Indiana Ranks 38th for Healthy Living

Indiana ranks 38th in the nation on the latest Healthy Living States Index, earning an overall score of 47.25, according to a new study by Vaccine Alliance.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Indiana Ranks 38th for Healthy Living

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INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Indiana ranks 38th in the nation on the latest Healthy Living States Index, earning an overall score of 47.25, according to a new study by Vaccine Alliance. The index evaluates factors like life expectancy, healthcare spending, air quality, diet and exercise habits, and alcohol consumption.

Indiana’s score places it behind neighbors Illinois (22nd) and Michigan (40th), but ahead of Kentucky (48th) and other states struggling with health outcomes. The state has a life expectancy of 62.85 years and spends $11,071 per capita on healthcare, yet challenges remain, including an Air Quality Index score of 47.5.

The study also examined lifestyle engagement using Google Trends data. Hoosiers showed moderate interest in healthy eating, with a score of 82/100, and gym-related searches at 66/100. Alcohol consumption remains a concern, with 2.15 gallons of ethanol consumed per capita and 16.8% of adults reporting excessive drinking.

“States performing well typically show a balance across all health metrics, not just excelling in one area,” said Dr. Ayesha Bryant, medical expert at Vaccine Alliance. “Interestingly, high healthcare spending doesn’t always translate to better outcomes, suggesting how resources are allocated may be as important as how much is spent.”

The report also highlights the healthiest and least healthy states in America. Hawaii tops the list with a score of 71.57, boasting the cleanest air and the highest life expectancy at 67.53 years. Utah ranks second with strong interest in healthy diets and low alcohol consumption, while New York comes in third, demonstrating high per capita healthcare spending and solid overall metrics.

At the other end of the spectrum, Louisiana ranks 50th with a score of 39.27, followed closely by Mississippi (39.32) and Kentucky (40.23). West Virginia, despite high healthcare spending, records the nation’s lowest life expectancy at 59.93 years.

The study analyzed eight factors to calculate the Healthy Living States Index, weighted as follows: 35% longevity, 30% health risks, 15% environmental quality, 10% healthcare spending, and 10% lifestyle engagement based on diet and gym interest.

Indiana’s middle-of-the-pack ranking underscores the state’s mixed health picture, with high healthcare spending and moderate lifestyle engagement offset by environmental challenges and lower-than-average life expectancy.

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