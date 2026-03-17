Yes, “Knuckle Hopping” Is a Sport & Now There’s a New Record!

“It was a mixture of somebody doing the worm and dry humping a floor.” – Hammer

“You literally look like a seal!” – Nigel

The internet truly is a place where anyone can be anything they want. Today, we learned about a legitimate sport called “knuckle hopping.” Not only is it a competitive sport, but one of the athletes has broken a new world record.

Imagine getting into a plank position, using your knuckles instead of your palms. Once in the push-up position, use your toes to push yourself forward in a hopping motion. You my friend, are knuckle hopping.

Meet 40 year-old Christopher Stipdonk, a Canadian man who has officially broken the world record for “knuckle hopping.” Stipdonk traveled down a basketball court on his knuckles for 217 feet. He broke the record at the Arctic Winter Games, which actually celebrates indigenous traditions. In fact, knuckle hopping is meant to quite literally mimic a seal hop.

The knuckle hop is just one of the 10 events in Arctic Sports, “traditional Inuit games that test athletes’ endurance, strength and pain resistance, all important aspects of living life on the land.”

While the event looks hilarious, it really does give the game ‘bloody knuckles’ a run (or hop) for its money.