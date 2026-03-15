Why designers are loving the Roman-style shower right now

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Designers across the country are falling head over heels for the Roman-style shower because it takes classic aesthetics and adds a 21st-century freshness to them. From generous and spacious layouts to multiple showerheads and a spa-like ambience, there’s a lot to appreciate about this shower option.

A Roman shower design fits with the current mindset of maximizing a home’s comfort and functionality. There’s no denying that upgrading one’s bathroom is a great way to boost the home value while getting daily enjoyment and use out of your investment.

While there are plenty of designer bathroom trends to consider, none quite live up to the Roman style.

The Rise of Roman Shower Design in Modern Bathrooms

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While the Roman Empire may have fallen long ago, some of that civilization’s best ideas remain, including the spa-like approach to bathrooms. As more and more homeowners try to nurture a more retreat-style approach to living, Roman-style showers are an obvious choice.

The Roman bathhouses of the past were known for the following features:

Large tiled enclosures

Many showerheads

Built-in seating

Step-down entries

Modern versions within homes have incorporated those luxurious elements as part of a more contemporary layout. They also use updated materials. The versatility of modern Roman showers is unmatched, and allows you to work in custom tiles, rainfall fixtures, and even eye-catching glass enclosures.

Such flexibility is especially appealing to designers who like to draw on ancient inspirations while still staying true to more modern aesthetics. Of course, renovations of this level go far beyond any DIY project. Instead, professional bathroom remodeling services provide much-needed help to homeowners who dream of adapting this wonderful concept to their existing space.

Experts can ensure the shower functions as beautifully as it looks by focusing on the following aspects and more:

Proper plumbing planning

Waterproofing

Layout design

What Makes a Roman Shower Different From a Regular Shower?

The default shower within a given home often only offers the bare minimum features. Instead of luxury and spaciousness, they tend to capitalize on efficiency and compactness. You shouldn’t expect much more beyond a single showerhead, a small area to stand in, and either an enclosed stall or a tub-shower combo.

Roman showers are the polar opposite of this approach. Large areas contribute to an open and freeing shower experience. Showerheads placed at different heights and angles can give the feeling of being in a lush waterfall among nature. The following makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your water flow for peak comfort:

Rainfall fixtures

Body sprays

Handheld sprayers

The tile and stone used in this shower design often covers the entirety of the enclosure. Not only does this give a more seamless and elegant look, but it also feels more earthy and welcoming.

Don’t forget about the built-in seating and low-threshold entries, which are perfect for anyone who has limited mobility. The recessed niches are perfect for putting your toiletries in easy-to-reach places.

There’s no denying that luxurious shower styles make you excited to wash up and allow you to savor the experience each time. It’s like having a spa in your home.

Are Roman Showers Suitable for Small Bathrooms?

Of course, not everyone has near-unlimited space to work with. If your bathroom is on the smaller side of the spectrum, you may be wondering if this option is even feasible.

You’ll be relieved to know that Roman-style showers don’t require an enormous amount of space. Through clever and professional planning, you can make the most of the square footage that you have at your disposal. For instance, you can strategically place glass panels to control water splashes and spills.

The design can also be completed within a corner area without sacrificing the quality of the showering experience. While you may need to have fewer shower heads and other features, you’ll still get to enjoy the essence of the Roman-era bathhouse.

It’s worth reaching out to professionals trained in bathroom remodeling services. They can assess the size and shape of your current bathroom to come up with a solution that works for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Big Should a Roman Shower Be?

The exact size will, of course, depend on the size of your bathroom. In general, most Roman-inspired showers are around four by six feet, give or take. If you have the room for it, you could extend the shower across an entire wall for a more dramatic and palatial effect.

What Materials Work Best for Roman Showers?

You can’t go wrong using porcelain tile, marble, textured ceramic, or even natural stone. Those with an eclectic aesthetic sometimes combine two or more of these materials. Whatever you do, be sure to opt for durable and high-quality materials so that your investment is easy to maintain and can last for many years.

The same should apply to the fixtures, which should be water-resistant and naturally antimicrobial. For more elegant bathroom ideas, you should think about adding a gold, bronze, or brushed brass finish to your fixtures.

Are Roman Showers Good for Resale Value?

Absolutely. Two of the most popular spaces in a home for high-value renovations include bathrooms and kitchens.

Potential buyers are looking to spend their money on homes that won’t need a significant amount of work. By creating a bathroom space that is not only modern but truly elegant, you can make back your investment and then some. It can even sometimes help you sell your home faster so that it’s not stagnating on the market for months on end or longer.

A Roman-Style Shower Is the Perfect Addition to an Elegant Home

If you’d like your house to be known for its style and elegance, then you can’t go wrong with a Roman-style shower. The only problem you may have is never wanting to leave the bathroom.

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