Sen. Banks Pushes Crackdown on Illegal Immigrant Truck Drivers

Sen. Jim Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about why he is introducing a legislation to get illegal immigrant truck drivers off the roads.

Earlier this week, Sen. Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the Dalilah Law. A law that would ban states from granting illegals a commercial driver’s licenses.

The law is named after five-year-old Dalilah, suffered major injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck in California a few years ago. The truck driver was an illegal alien from Indiana, who according to reports crossed the border illegally in 2022. Officials say the man was driving the truck at an unsafe speed and failed to stop for construction zones, leading to the crash.

President Trump recognized Dalilah, who is now 7 years old and recovering well, Tuesday night during his State of the Union Address.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location. I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.”

The proposed legislation would require three things to help prevent more of these tragedies. Dalilah Law would block future truck driving licenses for illegal immigrants, take away current CDLs from illegal immigrant drivers, and require the CDL test is conducted only in English.

Sen. Banks told Hammer and Nigel that there are several cases where Americans were injured due to poor CDL monitoring across the country.

“They give these CDL’s out like candy to illegals. The illegals go to scam CDL truck driving schools- they’re total scams. The they drive on our highways. They drive through Indiana, the crossroads of America. They can’t speak english, they don’t know our driving customs and dangerous situations happen.”

It has been reported that there have been at least eight Hoosiers who have been seriously hurt or killed by illegals driving semi-trucks on the roads in just the last six months.