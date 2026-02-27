Listen Live
Close
Politics

Sen. Banks Pushes Crackdown on Illegal Immigrant Truck Drivers

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sen. Jim Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about why he is introducing a legislation to get illegal immigrant truck drivers off the roads.

Earlier this week, Sen. Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the Dalilah Law. A law that would ban states from granting illegals a commercial driver’s licenses.

The law is named after five-year-old Dalilah, suffered major injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck in California a few years ago. The truck driver was an illegal alien from Indiana, who according to reports crossed the border illegally in 2022. Officials say the man was driving the truck at an unsafe speed and failed to stop for construction zones, leading to the crash.

President Trump recognized Dalilah, who is now 7 years old and recovering well, Tuesday night during his State of the Union Address.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location. I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.”

The proposed legislation would require three things to help prevent more of these tragedies. Dalilah Law would block future truck driving licenses for illegal immigrants, take away current CDLs from illegal immigrant drivers, and require the CDL test is conducted only in English.

Sen. Banks told Hammer and Nigel that there are several cases where Americans were injured due to poor CDL monitoring across the country.

“They give these CDL’s out like candy to illegals. The illegals go to scam CDL truck driving schools- they’re total scams. The they drive on our highways. They drive through Indiana, the crossroads of America. They can’t speak english, they don’t know our driving customs and dangerous situations happen.”

It has been reported that there have been at least eight Hoosiers who have been seriously hurt or killed by illegals driving semi-trucks on the roads in just the last six months.

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  John Herrick

Bill Signed by Governor Braun to Finance and Build Chicago Bears Stadium in Indiana

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Staff

Police Chase on Indy’s East Side Involving Stolen Vehicle

010203.SP.0612.frenchlck3.GFA tattered and worn basketball backboard is still attached to the garag
Local News  |  Renuka Bajpai

French Lick Embraces Its Hoops Heritage with a Larry Bird Self-Guided Tour and a Must-Stop Local Spot

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

One Person Dead and Two Injured After Head-On Crash in Shelby County

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  WISH-TV

Lawmakers Approve Expanded Alert Criteria in Response to Death of Fishers Girl

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for Shooting at Indianapolis Police

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Air Force Pilot Arrested in Jeffersonville, Charged with Selling Defense Services to Chinese Military

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana: March Warmth Gives Way to Snow?

Flurry of Bills
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Lawmakers Send Bills to Governor Braun Before Friday Adjournment

Marlo Hubbard RN/BSN/Director, Mother Carmella Palmer, Morgan Crum NNP
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Welcomes 75th Baby During 75th Anniversary Year

Police Lights
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Indianapolis School Threats Deemed Not Credible

Senator Chris Garten
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sen. Garten Defends Immigration Enforcement Bill

The Community Foundation of Randolph County
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Winchester Honors Tornado Anniversary with Day of Service & Gratitude

U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

City of Indianapolis Says ICE “Is Not Welcome”

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close