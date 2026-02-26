Sen. Banks Introduces Bill to Bar States from Giving Illegals CDLs

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Senator Jim Banks has introduced legislation that would require states to take specific

measures to get illegal immigrant truck drivers off America’s roads.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Sen. Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the Dalilah Law, named for Dalilah Coleman, who was 5 years old at the time that an illegal alien truck driver in California nearly killed her.

“She is one of way too many people who have been hurt or killed by illegal immigrant truckers on our roads,” Sen. Banks said on Wednesday. “Thank God Dalilah is recovering well.”

In June 2024, Dalilah suffered life-changing injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck driven by an illegal alien from India named Partap Sigh. Federal immigration officials say Sigh illegally entered the U.S. through Mexico in October 2022.

According to the traffic crash report from the California Highway Patrol, Singh was driving the truck at an unsafe speed and failed to stop for traffic and a construction zone, leading to the crash.

The Dalilah Law would: ban states from granting illegals a commercial driver’s license, revoke trucking licenses given to illegals, and require the CDL license test be given in only English.

President Trump also spoke to the Dalilah Law during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs as to direction, speed, danger, or location,” President Trump said. “I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.”

Sen. Banks followed up those comments from the president, saying illegal immigrants have no business being on America’s roads, let alone behind the wheel of a semi-truck.

“This will be a common-sense law and I hope that we will get a chance to vote on it in the Senate very soon,” said Sen. Banks.

The bill would also make it so that states receive federal funding from the Department of Transportation if they abide by the measures.

Sen. Banks has already launched the Truck Safety Tipline. It’s for truckers and those who work in the trucking industry to report their suspicions and concerns about trucking companies possibly employing drivers who are not legally in the United States, who are not authorized to drive a truck, or who cannot read or speak English or understand traffic laws.

Over the past six months in Indiana, Sen. Banks said there have been at least eight people who have been seriously hurt or killed by illegals driving semi-trucks on the roads.