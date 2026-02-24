Banks Demands Federal Investigation of Trucking Scams in Indiana

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Highlighting what he describes as a “national crisis” on Indiana’s highways, Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is calling for an immediate federal investigation into suspicious trucking networks that he says are putting unlicensed and illegal drivers behind the wheel of heavy machinery.

In a formal letter sent to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Administrator Derek Barrs, Banks urged the agency to crack down on “chameleon carriers”—shady companies that frequently shut down and reopen under new names to evade safety regulations and law enforcement oversight.

The Senator’s request comes following several high-profile tragedies. Most recently, 64-year-old Terry Schultz was killed in Hendricks County in a collision involving a semi-truck driven by an individual reported to be an illegal alien from India. This followed a devastating crash in Jay County where four men were killed by a driver from Kyrgyzstan who was also in the country illegally.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Seven Hoosiers have been killed in six months by illegal alien truck drivers,” Banks wrote in his letter. “Mr. Schultz’s death is not bad luck, and it is not just another accident… This is a national crisis.”

Investigating “Hotbeds” of Illegal Activity

Banks’ office launched a tip line for truck drivers to report unlawful practices, and the data received has raised significant red flags regarding “trucking clusters” in Indiana suburbs. According to the Senator’s findings:

Greenwood, IN: Home to 1,000 newly registered trucking carriers.

University Park: A neighborhood of roughly 250 homes reportedly hosts over 300 active carriers—more than one per household.

Avon, IN: One cul-de-sac alone was found to have sixteen registered carriers.

While Banks acknowledged that clusters aren’t always illegal, he argued the sheer volume suggests these communities are functioning as “hotbeds” for carriers designed to bypass safety protocols.

Banks on Fox News: “The States Have to Step Up”

Appearing on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, Senator Banks doubled down on his request, linking the local tragedies to broader national policy failures. He praised recent moves by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to mandate English-only CDL testing but argued that “sanctuary” policies in other states are endangering Hoosiers.

“When Governor Newsom and California give out truck driving licenses to illegals like candy, and then they drive through the highways of Indiana—the Crossroads of America—and kill Hoosiers… we have to put a stop to it,” Banks told Bream.

Banks noted that many drivers involved in Indiana crashes obtained their commercial licenses in states like California or New York, where testing is offered in multiple languages and documentation requirements are less stringent.

“It seems like every week now we have another death in Indiana due to an illegal behind the wheel of a semi-truck,” Banks said during the interview. “The states have to step up. California needs to… stop giving illegals truck driving licenses, and that will save lives.”

The Senator’s letter urges the FMCSA to use every tool at its disposal to investigate these Indiana-based clusters and put “chameleon” violators out of service permanently. Meanwhile, Banks noted that the Indiana State Legislature is moving this week to close local loopholes to prevent similar tragedies.