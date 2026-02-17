Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 2/17/26: Hastings, Shootings, Schumer Pride Flag
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tara Hastings ate her daughter’s birthday cake because her daughter was sick
4 years in prison for son of Life Church pastor – https://www.indystar.com/story/news/local/indianapolis/2026/02/16/jonathan-peternel-nathan-life-church-micah-beckwith-assemblies-god-jesus-sex-politics-noblesville/88658610007/
Today’s Popcorn Moment: It’s a rough morning locally and nationally
Another trans mass shooting
Today on the Marketplace: Breaking Bad coffee pot
Schumer wants the gay pride flag to have the same prestige as the U.S. and military flags – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/schumer-pushes-bill-give-pride-flag-same-status-us-military-flags