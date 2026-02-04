Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/4/4/26: Shutdown, Mears, Russia-Ukraine
The shutdown is over
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-bill-govt-shutdown/2026/02/03/id/1244738/
….now where is the vote on the SAVE Act? – https://www.deseret.com/politics/2026/02/02/mike-lee-dont-pass-spending-bill/
Ryan Mears speaks out against ICE
Russia and Ukraine still at it
Tongva tribes want Billy Eilish’s $14M property on their stolen land
Maryland Dems push forward new gerrymandered maps
The left has always been wrong regarding transgender surgery for minors