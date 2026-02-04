Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/4/4/26: Shutdown, Mears, Russia-Ukraine

Tony Katz: Shutdown, Mears, Russia-Ukraine

Published on February 4, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

The shutdown is over

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-bill-govt-shutdown/2026/02/03/id/1244738/

….now where is the vote on the SAVE Act? – https://www.deseret.com/politics/2026/02/02/mike-lee-dont-pass-spending-bill/

Ryan Mears speaks out against ICE

Russia and Ukraine still at it

Tongva tribes want Billy Eilish’s $14M property on their stolen land

Maryland Dems push forward new gerrymandered maps

The left has always been wrong regarding transgender surgery for minors

