20-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Death of Indiana State Police Trooper
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/16/26: Bears, Braun, NCAA BB, Iran, Greenland

Tony Katz: Indiana Bears, Braun SOS. NCAA Basketball Indictments. Major Dad, Iran, Greenland

Published on January 16, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

Chicago Bears Indiana Stadium is picking up momentum

Braun talks about his State of the State and bringing the Bears to Indiana

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Point shaving indictments against NCAA Basketball players.

What’s that TV Theme Song?  Major Dad

Will Trump stop Iran?

and what about Greenland?

