Source: Press Conference 7/5/25. / WISH

Why Would Chris Bailey Take This Gig?

Chris Bailey, the former police chief, has just been appointed to the new role as Joe Hogsett’s chief of staff.

Tony Katz‘s frustration is palpable as he shares his thoughts on Chris Bailey’s decision to work for Joe Hogsett, the mayor of Indianapolis. “How could you take the job?” Tony asks, his voice laced with incredulity. “The guy who hires sexual harassers, hires them back, doesn’t engage in actual investigations… how do you work for that guy?” Tony wants to know.

“We said it,” Tony emphasizes. “Then we were one thousand percent correct in every way, accurate and correct.” He’s not mincing words, and it’s clear that he’s still grappling with the implications of Chris Bailey’s decision.

Tony also brings up the case of Dan Parker, a former city employee who was involved in a scandal involving the Indy Eleven soccer team. “You engaged in a lie, screwed over a guy who did all the legwork, and showed Indianapolis to be a completely untrustworthy place when it comes to our partners,” Tony says, his tone stern. He’s not afraid to call out the city’s leadership for its mistakes.

One of the most striking aspects of this episode is Tony’s discussion of the lack of accountability in Indianapolis’ government. “We don’t have a single women’s group or any female leadership willing to call out Joe Hogsett and demand his resignation on a daily basis,” he notes. “Some press release doesn’t cut it.” He’s highlighting the need for real action, not just empty words.

