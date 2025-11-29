Sen. Bohacek Against Redistricting After Trump Comments

Sen. Mike Bohacek (Indiana State Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana state senator announced that he will vote against the state’s plan to redraw congressional maps after President Trump’s controversial comments on Thanksgiving about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Republican Sen. Michael Bohacek of LaPorte County in northern Indiana said on Friday that he will be voting “NO” on redistricting in the state, citing the president’s derogatory language in a post made to Truth Social where he called Gov. Walz “seriously r——.”

“I have been an unapologetic advocate for people with intellectual disabilities since the birth of my second daughter,” part of Sen. Bohacek’s statement read. “Those of you that don’t know me or my family might not know that my daughter has Down Syndrome. This is not the first time our president has used these insulting and derogatory references and his choices of words have consequences.”

This comes after Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said senators would reconvene on Dec. 8 as part of the regular 2026 session. Originally, Sen. Bray said they did not have the votes to support mid-cycle redistricting efforts when they met last week on Organization Day.

The Indiana House of Representatives will reconvene first on Monday. On Nov. 25, Bray announced that the Senate would meet a few days after on Dec. 8.

The Indiana General Assembly’s 2026 session is expected to wrap up by the end of February 2026.