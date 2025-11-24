What Is The Most Overrated Thanksgiving Dish?

We’re just days away from Thanksgiving, a time where families get together to ideally avoid disagreements and just give thanks. However, Hammer and Nigel want to kick-off the holidays with something more dividing than religion or politics – food.

In a special Thanksgiving edition of “Barguments” on the Hammer and Nigel Show, with the genius behind Barguments Dan “Bass” Levy, posed a question guaranteed to start family arguments across America: What’s the most overrated dish on the Thanksgiving table?

The passionate discussion revealed strong opinions about holiday staples. Dan himself fired the first shot by targeting a classic. “I try it every year hoping it’ll be a little bit better, and it just isn’t – the green bean casserole,“ he declared. “It’s mostly can ingredients. The texture is mushed, it’s bland. Nobody ever really eats it.” This bold stance immediately divided the room, with others defending the crispy fried onion-topped dish as a beloved tradition.

Cranberry sauce faced harsh criticism for its gelatinous texture, with Hammer describing it as “some sort of weird Jello hybrid that just pops out and stands up on its own.” Meanwhile, stuffing was condemned by Nigel as looking like “soggy, mushy bread that’s been left out in the rain.”

Whether you’re team green bean casserole or firmly against cranberry sauce, let us know who you agree with! Check out Hammer and Nigel bargue w/ Dan and producer Kurt below: