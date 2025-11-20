Listen Live
Close
Local News

Indiana Family Sues Roblox After Girl is Targeted by Predator

Indiana Family Sues Roblox After Girl is Targeted by Online Predator

A Johnson County family is filing a lawsuit against the online gaming app Roblox, claiming the platform isn't secure from child predators.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the Roblox Corporation logo is...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A family in Johnson County has filed a lawsuit against the popular online gaming platform Roblox, claiming the site isn’t protecting children from predators.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California by Dolman Law Group, claims that an 11-year-old girl was groomed on the app by an older man pretending to be a boy. The family is accusing Roblox of creating a false sense of security for parents and children and said if the platform had implemented proper safeguards against child predators, the girl would’ve never interacted with the person.

According to the lawsuit, the girl encountered a male predator pretending to be a child while on Roblox in 2024. The two began interacting with each other more online with the girl eventually giving the man her phone number and sending him sexually explicit messages.

The family said the two also started video chatting with the man asking the then-10-year-old to undress and engage in sex acts. The lawsuit claims the man would record these interactions without the girl’s knowledge.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the girl, stating she suffered life-altering injuries “including experiencing intrusive thoughts, suicidal ideations, depressive behavior and persistent anxiety in addition to enduring humiliation, shame, fear and profound loss of innocence.”

Roblox, which has more than 380 million active monthly users, has faced multiple lawsuits before regarding child safety. Just recently, they announced an improved age verification system.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Curt Andersen mugshot
Local

Whitestown Man Charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Cleaning Worker

Indiana Guardsman
Local

ICE Detains Driver in Guardsman’s Fatal Crash

Judge's gavel on a wooden table, symbolizing justice, law, and legal authority.
News

Guy Relford’s Statement on Whitestown Shooting Case

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Boone County Fatal Crash
Local

One Member of Indiana National Guard Killed in Boone County Crash

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

It’s Time For Micah Beckwith To Go

Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Local

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close